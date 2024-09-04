Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TARS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: TARS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.32, changing hands as high as $29.50 per share. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 10.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TARS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TARS's low point in its 52 week range is $12.57 per share, with $42.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.03.

