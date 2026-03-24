Tarsus Pharma Stock Up 20% as Insider Sells $839K in RSU-Linked Trade

Key Points

An executive at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals sold 12,274 shares for a transaction value of approximately $839,000, based on a weighted average price of $68.36 per share across three days ending March 19, 2026.

The transaction involved only direct ownership; no indirect entities or derivative securities were reported.

The sale was conducted to cover tax withholding obligations.

10 stocks we like better than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ›

Dianne C. Whitfield, Chief Human Resources Officer at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS), reported the direct sale of 12,274 shares of common stock in multiple open-market transactions between March 17 and March 19, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 12,274 Transaction value ~$839,000 Post-transaction common shares (direct) 35,028 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.34 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($68.36); post-transaction value based on trade-date close price as per SEC Form 4 filing.

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Whitfield's prior insider transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals?

The 12,274 shares sold exceeded the median insider sale of 9,835 shares over the past year, though it is in line with her recent pattern of reducing holdings in increments that reflect available share capacity.

The 12,274 shares sold exceeded the median insider sale of 9,835 shares over the past year, though it is in line with her recent pattern of reducing holdings in increments that reflect available share capacity. What proportion of her overall position did Whitfield reduce in this transaction?

This sale represented 25.95% of her direct holdings at the time, as reported in the filing, bringing her direct share count from 47,302 to 35,028.

This sale represented 25.95% of her direct holdings at the time, as reported in the filing, bringing her direct share count from 47,302 to 35,028. Was this transaction connected to any indirect entities or derivative exercises?

All shares traded were held directly by Whitfield; there were no sales from trusts, LLCs, or through derivative security exercises.

All shares traded were held directly by Whitfield; there were no sales from trusts, LLCs, or through derivative security exercises. What is the context for timing and market pricing of these sales?

The weighted average sale price was around $68.36 per share, compared to a closing price of $66.75 on March 19, 2026; over the past year, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares had a total return of 22.48% as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 3/19/26) $68.36 Market capitalization $2.73 billion Revenue (TTM) $451.36 million Net income (TTM) -$66.42 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using March 19th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for ophthalmic and other diseases, with its lead product TP-03 targeting Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; additional pipeline assets include TP-04 for rosacea and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and malaria reduction.

Tarsus targets ophthalmologists, dermatologists, and healthcare providers treating eye and skin diseases, with a focus on patients suffering from Demodex-related conditions and other underserved indications.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals operates at the intersection of biotechnology and ophthalmology, focusing on unmet medical needs in eye care and related fields. The company's strategy centers on advancing first-in-class therapeutics through late-stage clinical development and commercialization. Its competitive edge lies in a differentiated pipeline addressing high-prevalence conditions with limited treatment options, supported by a specialized commercial infrastructure.

What this transaction means for investors

This looks like a non-discretionary, compensation-driven sale tied to tax withholding rather than a signal on fundamentals. The Form 4 explicitly notes the shares were sold under a mandatory “sell to cover” structure tied to RSU vesting, which limits how much investors should read into intent.



The more relevant story is how Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is executing commercially. The company generated $451.4 million in net product sales in 2025, more than doubling from the prior year, thanks largely to the rapid adoption of XDEMVY. Fourth-quarter sales reached $151.7 million, with gross margins holding at around 93%, underscoring strong unit economics. While the company remains unprofitable, the net loss narrowed to $66.4 million for the year, and it ended 2025 with over $417 million in cash and marketable securities, providing runway to fund pipeline expansion.



Meanwhile, management is advancing additional indications like ocular rosacea and Lyme prevention, with multiple Phase 2 catalysts ahead. Ultimately, this transaction doesn’t seem to reflect insider sentiment, and the pipeline will be more of the key swing factor.

Should you buy stock in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals right now?

Before you buy stock in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,592!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,076,767!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 913% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 24, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.