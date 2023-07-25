Tarsus Pharma Announces FDA Approval Of XDEMVY For Treatment Of Demodex Blepharitis

(RTTNews) - Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) announced the FDA approved XDEMVY 0.25% for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. XDEMVY is the first and only FDA approved treatment to directly target Demodex mites, the company noted.

"We look forward to making this product broadly available to the millions of patients who have not had any FDA approved therapeutics for this disease," said Bobak Azamian, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Tarsus.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals expects XDEMVY to be available by prescription by the end of August 2023.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

