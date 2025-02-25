$TARS Earnings Results: $TARS Reports Quarterly Earnings

$TARS ($TARS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of -$0.60 per share, beating estimates of -$0.76 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $66,410,000, beating estimates of $59,493,672 by $6,916,328.
$TARS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $TARS stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 1,909,228 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,713,954
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC removed 1,109,754 shares (-85.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,447,078
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 883,043 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,894,090
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 685,111 shares (+115.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,934,596
- VIVO CAPITAL, LLC removed 565,550 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,600,939
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 427,305 shares (-76.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,659,877
- IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC removed 422,588 shares (-41.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,398,697
