US Markets
TARO

Taro Pharmaceuticals to pay more than $200 mln to settle U.S. price-fixing probe

Contributors
Diane Bartz Reuters
Katanga Johnson Editing by Chris Reese Reuters
Published

Taro Pharmaceutical agreed to pay more than $200 million to settle allegations that it conspired to fix the prices of generic drugs, the Justice Department said on Thursday. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and Katanga Johnson Editing by Chris Reese Editing by Chris Reese) ((Katanga.Johnson@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8403; Reuters Messaging: Katanga.Johnson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) nW1N2E7018

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - Taro Pharmaceutical TARO.N agreed to pay more than $200 million to settle allegations that it conspired to fix the prices of generic drugs, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Katanga Johnson Editing by Chris Reese Editing by Chris Reese)

((Katanga.Johnson@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8403; Reuters Messaging: Katanga.Johnson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TARO

Other Topics

Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular