Taro Pharmaceuticals to pay more than $200 mln to settle U.S. price-fixing probe

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - Taro Pharmaceutical TARO.N agreed to pay more than $200 million to settle allegations that it conspired to fix the prices of generic drugs, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Katanga Johnson Editing by Chris Reese Editing by Chris Reese)

