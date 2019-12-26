Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Symbol: TARO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $89.31, changing hands as low as $88.45 per share. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TARO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TARO's low point in its 52 week range is $72.97 per share, with $109.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.36.

