Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Price Target Increased by 22.86% to 43.86

The average one-year price target for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) has been revised to 43.86 / share. This is an increase of 22.86% from the prior estimate of 35.70 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43.43 to a high of 45.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.28% from the latest reported closing price of 42.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TARO is 0.11%, an increase of 27.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 5,517K shares. The put/call ratio of TARO is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Krensavage Asset Management holds 646K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 641K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TARO by 7.72% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 579K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 589K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARO by 1.03% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 476K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARO by 51.45% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 307K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARO by 81.46% over the last quarter.

Eversept Partners holds 256K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TARO by 15.33% over the last quarter.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.