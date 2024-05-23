News & Insights

Taro Pharmaceutical Greenlights Merger With Sun Pharma

May 23, 2024 — 07:59 am EDT

Taro Pharmaceutical (TARO) has released an update.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. shareholders have endorsed a merger with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, a move that is expected to enhance global competitiveness and service delivery in healthcare. The merger, which has been progressing since the announcement in January 2024, is set to conclude soon, with Taro becoming a privately held subsidiary of Sun Pharma and withdrawing from the NYSE. The combined capabilities of both companies aim to bolster their market presence and product offerings in the pharmaceutical industry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

