TARO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Symbol: TARO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.56, changing hands as high as $65.60 per share. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TARO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TARO's low point in its 52 week range is $53.9462 per share, with $99.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.30.

