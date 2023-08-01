Tarkett (EPA:TKTT) Price Target Decreased by 17.50% to 16.83

The average one-year price target for Tarkett (EPA:TKTT) has been revised to 16.83 / share. This is an decrease of 17.50% from the prior estimate of 20.40 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.35% from the latest reported closing price of 11.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tarkett. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKTT is 0.32%, an increase of 2.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2,462K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 1,527K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TBCUX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund Ii - Currency Unhedged holds 517K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TWEBX - Tweedy, Browne Value Fund holds 150K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 130K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing an increase of 13.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKTT by 8.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 52K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

