Tariffs Are Here: How To Build a 6-Month Emergency Stockpile on a Tight Budget

From household staples to Barbies and bargain leggings at Target, prices on everyday items are already rising due to President Trump’s tariffs, CNBC reported. And with some imports now facing delays at customs, you could wind up paying more and waiting longer.

If you want to stretch your dollar, now’s a smart time to build a six-month emergency stockpile of essential items — we’ll show you how below.

Toilet Paper

Toilet paper might not be glamorous, but it’s essential for personal hygiene — and Americans use a lot of it. While the U.S. exported less than $2 million worth of toilet paper to other nations in 2024, it bought $2 billion worth from below countries with the highest tariffs, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC).

Canada: $702 million

China: $678 million

Mexico: $109 million

Indonesia: $108 million

Vietnam: $87.2 million

It’s worth picking up a few family-size packs on your next grocery run.

Paper Towels

From wiping spills and cleaning mirrors to lining drawers and covering plates in the microwave, paper towels do more than we realize — and they run out fast. With new tariffs in place, grabbing a few extra rolls now can help you avoid higher prices later.

Toys

With the holiday season just six months away, buying toys early could save you a lot of money. Eighty percent of U.S. toys are manufactured in China and subject to a 145% tariff, according to Newsweek. While toy brands such as Mattel and Hasbro are shifting some production to Vietnam and India, which have lower tariffs, the transition is unlikely to be ready for the holidays, according to Newsweek.

Clothing

If you’re a budget shopper who gets great fashion finds on Temu and Shein, you may want to stock up sooner rather than later. As of May 2, 2025, Trump is no longer allowing imports below $800 to enter ports tax-free and be charged a 10% blanked tariff, reported Newsweek.

Customers will be charged a duty charge fee of 15% to 20% and can expect delivery delays of 10 to 14 days due to packages being held up in customs. For now, ordering a $10 dress or $2 pair of socks that arrive in two to three days from these sites is a thing of the past.

Lumber

Whether you’re a hobbyist with a passion for building birdhouses and other woodworking projects or have a side hustle selling your creations online, buying lumber now could save you money down the line.

Lumber prices have risen 13% in the past year, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and could climb higher with softwood lumber imported from Canada and Mexico, AARP reported.

