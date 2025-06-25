Tariffs Are Driving Up US Wedding Costs — 5 Places To Go Abroad Instead

Wedding costs in the U.S. are rising, and tariffs aren’t helping. According to The Associated Press, tariffs on goods like wedding dresses and decor have added hundreds, and even thousands, to what couples are now paying to get married. The average 2025 U.S. wedding is already predicted to be $36,000 by online wedding retailer Zola, with weddings in some states topping $50,000.

Check Out: 6 US Cities Where You Can Still Enjoy a Luxury Vacation for Cheap

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

For those not tied to a hometown venue, the economics of a destination wedding are becoming harder to ignore. A recent Destify study ranked the best-value global wedding destinations based on flights, venues, accommodation and guest capacity, all with an eye on affordability without sacrificing quality.

Here’s where the math makes the most sense for a wedding.

Mexico

Destination Wedding Value Index: 10/10

10/10 Average flight cost: $400.49

$400.49 Average venue cost: $3,195.82

Mexico is hard to beat on both price and choice. Flights cost a fraction of what it takes to reach Europe or Asia, and venue prices sit lower than what most U.S. couples pay. There’s no shortage of options, either. With 382 venues and an average capacity of 147, it’s a scalable solution for weddings of all sizes.

Explore More: 5 International Destinations You Can Fly To for Cheap in 2025

Cyprus

Destination Wedding Value Index: 8.91/10

8.91/10 Average flight cost: $1,530.47

$1,530.47 Average venue cost: $1,505.00

Venues in Cyprus have the highest average guest capacity — 202 guests — and one of the lowest average costs, making it an excellent choice for big wedding parties. Accommodation is also relatively affordable, especially when compared with other Mediterranean hotspots.

Costa Rica

Destination Wedding Value Index: 8.26/10

8.26/10 Average flight cost: $630.51

$630.51 Average venue cost: $3,347.56

Costa Rica is a go-to for couples wanting a nature-rich setting without draining their savings. Hotel ratings are among the highest in the ranking, and venue prices strike a solid middle ground. While there are fewer venue choices, the destination delivers a strong balance of quality, scenery and cost.

Jamaica

Destination Wedding Value Index: 7.45/10

7.45/10 Average flight cost: $408.90

$408.90 Average venue cost: $2,745.71

Jamaica is accessible for U.S. couples, with flights nearly as cheap as Mexico’s. Venues are priced on the lower end of the scale and have capacity for an average of 157 guests, so it’s a strong option for those planning a midsize event without breaking the bank.

Italy

Destination Wedding Value Index: 7.33/10

7.33/10 Average flight cost: $1,522.80

$1,522.80 Average venue cost: $7,194.12

Italy’s fairytale wedding locations come with a price. It offers the most venues — 1,891 — but they come at a premium. With a smaller average capacity and higher accommodation costs, Italy may be better suited to smaller guest lists and couples prioritizing aesthetics over budget.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Tariffs Are Driving Up US Wedding Costs — 5 Places To Go Abroad Instead

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.