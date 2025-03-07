Tariff Fatigue? Look to These 3 Stocks for Upside

Tariff fatigue is a subtle market condition in which prolonged tariffs cause investor fatigue. This fatigue causes investors to look for and take advantage of companies that can withstand or even benefit from the tariffs.

However, tariff fatigue has been accelerated by a more hostile and disruptive reality: the start of a full-blown trade war. Recent US actions have triggered a global response and thrown markets into disarray.

The current economic climate has created an unpredictable and far-reaching environment. As a result, investment strategies must prioritize resilience and adaptability over the simple pursuit of gains. Investors must shift their focus from identifying companies insulated from tariffs to those equipped to withstand and adapt to the broader economic earthquake a trade war unleashes.

The investment landscape has shifted, and with it, so have the strategies for navigating these uncharted waters.

Trump's Tariffs and Global Fallout

The Trump administration's recent tariff actions represent a deliberate strategy in an escalating global trade war. These tariffs aim to address issues beyond economic protectionism, such as stemming the flow of fentanyl into the United States and curbing illegal immigration.

By leveraging tariffs as a tool to compel cooperation from trading partners, the "America First" policy prioritizes domestic interests over traditional alliances and established trade norms.

The approach, however, has triggered swift and forceful retaliation instead of agreement and compliance. China, along with long-standing US allies Canada and Mexico, has responded with tariffs of their own, specifically targeting key sectors of the American economy, most notably the agriculture sector. These retaliatory tariffs are economic counter-measures designed to inflict pain and pressure the United States to reconsider its trade policies.

Furthermore, the global response extends beyond retaliatory tariffs, with international bodies and political leaders worldwide expressing concern and criticism, highlighting the potential for widespread economic damage and the erosion of international cooperation. The immediate economic consequences of this escalating trade war are already being felt across markets and industries.

Stock markets have reacted sharply and negatively, reflecting a surge in investor uncertainty and risk aversion. Economists are sounding alarms about rising inflation, predicting that tariffs will directly translate to higher prices for consumers on a wide range of goods, from everyday groceries to essential utilities like gasoline and electricity. Furthermore, forecasts for economic growth are being revised downwards, with some economists warning of a significant slowdown and increased risk of recession.

Businesses, facing uncertainty and rising costs, are reacting by pausing investments, delaying orders, and grappling with contingency plans for a potentially prolonged trade conflict. The impact is not confined to specific sectors but is rippling through the entire economy, creating a climate of instability and apprehension that challenges the very foundations of global trade and economic order.

Nucor: Domestic Steel Poised for Relative Strength

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is a major domestic steel producer and North America's leading steel recycler. A reduction in foreign competition is expected to boost demand for Nucor's domestically manufactured steel products.

Although the eruption of a full-scale trade war introduces undeniable complexities, Nucor's inherent strengths and strategic positioning may still offer relative investment appeal in these uncertain times.

Nucor's domestic focus and diversified product portfolio could provide some insulation from the macroeconomic headwinds of a trade war. While a trade war could dampen overall steel demand, Nucor's concentration within the United States may mitigate disruptions to the global supply chain. Additionally, Nucor's diverse product range allows it to adapt to shifting demand patterns within the US economy.

Nucor demonstrates financial strength with a strong balance sheet and a conservative debt-to-equity ratio, which could help the company withstand economic downturns. Analysts rate Nucor as a Moderate Buy, with a price target of approximately $163.13.

The company's established domestic presence, diversified operations, and financial prudence suggest it may outperform others in the steel sector. Despite potential market risks, Nucor presents a compelling, though measured, investment opportunity.

TREX: Sustainability and Shelter

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX) is a manufacturer specializing in recycled wood-alternative decking and railing. Because its sourcing is domestically focused and it is committed to using recycled content, Trex may be insulated from tariffs on imported raw materials and could, therefore, have a competitive advantage.

While a full-scale trade war will undoubtedly create challenges, Trex's unique market position and operational model may provide some stability for investors.

Although Trex, a consumer discretionary goods producer, faces challenges during economic downturns, its focus on sustainable products and the home improvement market can provide support. During uncertain times, homeowners may prioritize renovations over new construction, so demand for Trex's decking products may remain steady.

Additionally, the growing preference for sustainable products aligns with Trex's recycled composite decking, potentially offering further opportunities for growth.

Trex currently has a Hold rating with a price target of approximately $78.38 based on analyst consensus. While investors grapple with the uncertainties of a global trade war, Trex's unique products, its focus on the potentially more stable home improvement sector, and its commitment to sustainability may provide a basis for relative stability.

Entergy: Powering Portfolios With Stability

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is a domestically focused and integrated electric utility that offers a distinct investment proposition during the turbulence created by a global trade war. In contrast to more cyclical sectors, Entergy, as a provider of essential services, occupies a defensive position, potentially appealing to investors seeking stability and consistent returns during periods of economic uncertainty.

Electric utilities' inherent nature makes them less susceptible to the immediate shocks of international trade disputes and provides a foundation of revenue stability even during broader economic contractions.

Entergy’s operational focus within the United States, serving customers across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, further insulates it from the direct disruptions of global trade conflicts.

This domestic orientation, coupled with the regulated nature of its utility operations, offers a degree of predictability and resilience uncommon in more globally exposed sectors.

In a market climate where capital preservation and income generation take precedence, Entergy’s dividend, currently yielding 2.82%, becomes a particularly compelling attribute. This steady income stream, backed by a stable and essential service business, can serve as a valuable anchor within a diversified portfolio navigating trade war volatility.

Proceed With Prudence

Tariff fatigue and the global trade war have triggered a significant change in investment strategy. The current economic climate necessitates a more prudent and defensive approach. Investors navigating this uncertain environment may find relative stability in companies with domestic operations, strong financial fundamentals, and a focus on essential services.

Despite these considerations, thorough due diligence and a realistic evaluation of market risks remain crucial for any investment decision in this evolving and unpredictable economy.

