Target's 'Thanksgiving Meal For Under $25' From Today

(RTTNews) - Target Corporation (TGT) Wednesday said "Thanksgiving meal for under $25" is available online as well as in store, starting today.

The meal, which is enough to serve four, include the following items:

Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey (Frozen) - 10 lb. Good & Gather Russet Potatoes - 5 lb. Good & Gather Cut Green Beans - 14.5 oz. Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup - 22 oz. Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce - 14 oz. Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix - 6 oz., and Heinz HomeStyle Roasted Turkey Gravy - 12 oz.

Additionally, the retailer is offering a variety of sides and assortments under $5. For those who cannot afford much, Turkey is made available for less than $1 per pound.

The orders are delivered within one hour if the order value is more than $35. Alternatively, after ordering online, guests can pick the items in store, or a Target team member will bring the items to the car.

A variety of fun activity kits are also up for grab for families to make the most of their time, the company said in a statement.

