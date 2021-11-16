Target's (TGT) Superb Black Friday Offers to Lure Customers

Target Corporation TGT is leaving no stone unturned to make the most of the holiday season. In a latest development, the omni-channel retailer unveiled the preview of its Black Friday week deals, with exciting offers for several items at the best prices available online and in stores. The company will be bringing a lot more Black Friday offers versus last year, accessible through same-day services including free Drive Up and Order Pickup. To avail these deals, no membership is required.



Target's Black Friday offers will run from Nov 21 through Nov 27, wherein guests can avail huge savings on electronics, toys, kitchen appliances, apparel and more. The top deals include Apple offers with savings worth $60 on Apple Watch and AirPods, $99.99 PowerXL Air Fryer Square Dual Basket, nearly 30% discount on beauty gift sets, and free $50 gift card on purchase of Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset, among others



The company looks to add more deals from Nov 25 through Nov 27, wherein customers can make savings across Target's entire assortment. These include 30% off on outerwear and cold weather accessories, 50% discount on boots, up to 50% off on select kitchen, living, and dining room furniture and more.



We note that all the company’s outlets will remain shut on Thanksgiving Day. Meanwhile, the majority of the stores will reopen at 7 a.m. on Black Friday. Last month, the retail biggie announced an array of additional features and functionalities to make deliveries and pickups more convenient for consumers. These include adding features like ‘Shopping Partner’, increasing the number of Drive-Up spots, and enhancing same-day delivery with Shipt and more. Such efforts are likely to help the retailer rake in higher revenues and consumer traffic this season.



Target looks forward to augmenting Same-Day Delivery with Shipt that will allow consumers to get door-step delivery in as soon as an hour. Enhancement to same-day services includes the addition of more than 18,000 assigned spaces for curbside pickup. The new 'Shopping Partner' feature enables customers to send someone else to pick up their Drive Up or Order Pickup order through the Target app or Target.com. Through the ‘Forgot Something’ feature, customers can order more items even after placing an order for Drive Up or Order Pickup. Guests can also avail the backup item option for food and beverage pickup on Target.com or in the Target app, excluding adult beverage items.

What’s More?

Target has been deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capacities, including same-day delivery of in-store purchases and acceleration of technology improvements. The company has been aggressively adopting strategies to provide a seamless shopping experience through miscellaneous channels. TGT’s loyalty program, Target Circle, has been gaining traction. Overall, it has been making multiple changes to its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape.

So far this year, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have surged 49.7%, outperforming the industry’s 22.3% rally. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Players That Disclosed Black Friday Deals

Walmart Inc. WMT announced the return of its "Black Friday Deals for Days” event. From announcing additional hiring to manage the season rush well to offering great deals and easy shopping options, the retail behemoth is doing everything to make the most of this significant selling period.



This year, Walmart has come up with something extra for paying Walmart+ members, who will get access to online Black Friday events all through November. Members can also continue enjoying the perks associated with the Walmart+ such as free shipping on no minimum order, Rx for Less, free delivery from store, and the Scan and Go option. Hence, WMT is doing every bit to enhance customers’ holiday season experience.



Renowned consumer-electronics retailer, Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY kicked-off the festive season with earlier Black Friday deals and Black Friday prices guaranteed. The company looks to offer several Black Friday deals on technology, from headphones to laptops and many more.



Management stated that its Black Friday deals at Best Buy will kick off a week earlier on Nov 19. Customers can shop through contactless curbside pickup that is available at all the company’s locations. Majority of the orders will get ready within an hour. In addition, store pickup will be available at all BBY’s outlets, in addition to same-day delivery, next-day delivery (free on orders of $35 or more), alternative pickup locations and ship-from-store facility.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ has revealed its earlier Black Friday deals at an unbeatable price for the festive season. The company brings “Early Bird Savings” available from Nov 4 through Nov 29, 2021, “Black Friday Savings” from Nov 16 through Nov 29, “5-Day Deals” from Nov 25-29 and “Cyber Week” starts Cyber Monday on Nov 29.



Members can check their wish lists either on the company’s site or in club, and get a chance to shop big-ticket articles like TVs, appliances and more at special values. They can buy items through BJ's Wholesale Club’s easy shopping alternatives like in-club shopping, same-day delivery, ship-to-home and curbside pickup. Also, BJ’s buy now, pay later payment option is available this holiday on purchase of more than $99. Members can also avail the treasure hunt experience in-club and online on gifts like outdoor patio sets, winter accessories and trendy toys, among others.

