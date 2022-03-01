Target's (TGT) Earnings Are a Catalyst for A Sustained Reversal in the Stock

I generally prefer a contrarian trading style over one based on momentum; a consensus view on a stock can sometimes be a self-fulfilling prophecy. If a lot of people think something is going higher or lower, they will buy or sell it to attempt to profit from that view, forcing it in the predicted direction. That can be a powerful force but, at some point, almost everyone has jumped on the bandwagon and there are few buyers or sellers left. When that happens, the stock is vulnerable to a sustained move in the opposite direction should there be some kind of catalyst.

That is what is happening now with Target (TGT) after they released earnings this morning.

The big box retail store beat in terms of EPS, with adjusted earnings of $3.19 versus estimates for $2.88. They did that on revenue that was a little lower than expected, something that is often a negative in a report but, in this case, is apparently seen as evidence of improving margins, something that the Street had been looking for from the company. Add in guidance for sustained high single-digit growth and the reaction of the stock in this morning’s premarket is not really surprising, at least in terms of its direction:

Still, a ten percent surge in a stock on a smallish beat, a revenue miss, and a reaffirmation of guidance for single-digit growth is a lot. To understand why that happened, you have to stretch the chart out a bit, and look at what TGT has done over the last four months:

There has been no love for TGT, even though it doesn’t fit the description of the kind of stock that conventional wisdom says has been sold on this drop. They are growing, for sure, but they are hardly a young, ambitious company that has to finance more growth and that has issues with cash flow or profitability. Interest rate hikes won’t hit them hard. They have been making money forever and have free cash flow of over $5 billion with nearly $6 billion cash on hand. Nor is Target a high P/E affair, as it trades at just over a below average sixteen times trailing earnings after this morning’s numbers are taken into consideration.

And yet, from the November high to the low a few days ago, TGT dropped more than 31.5%, way more than the market average during that time. The reason for that, given that this is a solid company with good profits, is primarily momentum. As the stock fell, so analysts began to adjust their views. As the drop really got underway back in December, 25 of 31 Wall Street analysts had a “Buy” or “Strong Buy” equivalent rating on TGT. That number is now down to 14. In other words, as TGT got to be cheaper and better value, it became less desirable according to the experts, and the consensus view on the stock at or near the bottom of the drop has turned negative. For the contrarian trader, that is a dream scenario.

After this earnings report, those same analysts will be reconsidering their pessimism and upgrading TGT and, as they do so, the momentum will shift. As you can see from what happened on the way down, though, the key to profiting from that move is to get involved before all the rating changes happen. Once they have done so and TGT has almost unanimous “Buy” ratings again, it will be time to sell. I am not knocking the analysts here. Their models give importance to “news” that is in the past and it often takes a while to change the rating or target price on a stock. The problem is that by the time they do that, conditions have already changed.

There is, in some people’s estimation, an arrogance to contrarian trading. It involves believing one thing, even as everyone says the opposite. If you are to try it, it is important that you recognize that arrogance, and don’t let it turn into stubbornness. You still have to be disciplined about position management. You must set and keep to stop loss orders, as momentum can go way beyond any logical endpoint. If you do that, though, and especially if you wait for the kind of catalyst for a reversal that TGT had this morning, buying a stock on which the analysts have a negative view can be a profitable habit to get into.

