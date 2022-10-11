Target's (TGT) Early Black Friday Deals Make Shopping Easier

Target Corporation TGT has stated that its Weeklong Black Friday Deals and Deal of the Day are starting three weeks earlier this year versus the last year so that guests can make huge savings this festive season.



Both weekly and daily deals, which are available now, feature TGT’s best-planned prices for well-known national brands and only-at-Target exclusive labels. Customers can get up to 50% discount or higher on toys, games, electronics, kitchen appliances, and much more. The Weeklong Black Friday Deals also cover the retailer’s best prices for the holiday period, including seven weeks of back-to-back offers on multiple items.



The Weeklong Black Friday Deals offer discounts on new and popular items such as toys, electronics, everyday essentials and more. New weekly deals will debut on Sundays now through the Thanksgiving weekend. The first week of deals is available now in stores and online via Target.com, or the Target app will run through Oct 15.



We note that the Deal of the Day offers this time include more items at Black Friday pricing versus the last year. Currently available, the new daily deals will run through Dec 24 and last one day only while the supplies last. These include discounts on everyday essentials, new items and gifts covering popular national brands such as Apple, KitchenAid and Nintendo. These deals are available in-store and online, including select offers available exclusively online.



Apart from the Weeklong Black Friday Deals and Deal of the Day, guests can save more this festive period via 5% off with Target RedCard, which offers through Target Circle, and its industry-leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee. Holiday Price Match Guarantee, running from Oct 6 to Dec 24, permits guests to shop early and avail savings even if Target’s price falls later in the season.



Target brings more ease with its quick and flexible fulfillment options like free Order Pickup and Drive Up, with orders ready for pick up in as soon as two hours without any minimum purchase or membership fees. Guests can get the Black Friday deals via Same-Day Delivery with Shipt, with the products delivered directly to their doorstep the same day, in as soon as one hour.

What Else?

Target has been deploying resources to enhance its omnichannel capabilities, come up with new brands, and boost same-day delivery options to offer customers a seamless shopping experience. Management has been making multiple changes to its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape.



TGT has introduced additional features and functionalities to make deliveries and pickups more convenient for consumers. These include Shopping Partner, increasing the number of Drive-Up spots as well as enhancing same-day delivery with Shipt and more. Target has been investing in technology to grow its digital capabilities and looks to continue driving outsized growth over the next several years through the likes of Target Circle, Roundel and Target Plus.



Over the past three months, shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player have gained 6.9%, while the industry has grown 2.6%.

Here are 3 Key Stocks for You

Some better-ranked stocks are Ulta Beauty ULTA, Buckle BKE and Designer Brands DBI.



Ulta Beauty, the leading beauty retailer, presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ulta Beauty’s fiscal 2022 sales suggests growth of 13.7% from the corresponding year-ago level. ULTA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.8%, on average.



Buckle, a leading retailer of apparel, footwear and accessories has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. BKE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Buckle’s fiscal 2022 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 6.8% and 4.5%, respectively, from the year-ago corresponding figures.



Designer Brands, a leading footwear and accessories designer, presently has a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Designer Brands’ fiscal 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 6.9% and 23.5%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago levels. DBI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.1%, on average.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.