Target's (TGT) Brightroom Aims to Build a Unique Home View

Target Corporation TGT is one of those retailers making stupendous efforts to enrich its guests’ experience in all possible ways. TGT has always been discovering unique ways to ease consumers’ life.



Progressing on these lines, Target comes up with a new in-house storage and home organization line, Brightroom. Brightroom is a brand developed to make people’s life hassle free by helping them organize their homes with several well-designed and functional items at affordable prices.



Brightroom is a new concept to refresh and manage homes in a quite organized manner. Target's first ever Brightroom label houses more than 450 products to make home look pretty and fresh. These items range from prices starting at $1 with most falling below $25. This home-inspiration brand offers affordable, versatile home solutions that address storage challenges and manage homes in the most fashionable manner.



Brightroom offers all types of materials that make spaces quite attractive. Its stackable solutions enable customers to build vertically like clear plastic bins functioning in the pantry and fridge. The utility carts come in several colors and sizes with features such as pegboards offering greater storage and better organization in space-crunch areas. This brand is developed in such a way that the products across the collection stay organized when a change is required.



In a nutshell, Brightroom is a fast and organized solution to maintain a refresh and pretty home. This line of home products aims to simplify household chores with clean and quick management.

This Minneapolis-based retailer has been deploying resources for a while to enhance omni-channel capabilities, develop new brands, refurbish stores and expand the same-day delivery options to provide a seamless shopping experience. TGT’s loyalty program Target Circle is also gaining traction. Target’s collaboration with Ulta Beauty is encouraging too.



TGT is well equipped to serve shoppers with curbside pickup or delivery at home. Target added features and functionalities to make deliveries and pickups more comfortable for consumers. These include ‘Shopping Partner’ that increases the number of Drive-Up spots and the enhancement of same-day delivery with Shipt. The same added more than 18,000 assigned spaces to the curbside pickup option.



Wrapping up, this mega-retailer is constantly making multiple changes in its business model to adapt and stay relevant on the fast-evolving retail landscape. Over the past year, shares of the currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) player have gained 29.8%, while the industry has risen 14.9%.

Some other top-ranked stocks are Zumiez ZUMZ, Tapestry TPR and Costco COST.



Zumiez, a global lifestyle retailer, currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). Shares of ZUMZ have surged 31.5% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zumiez’s fiscal 2022 sales suggests growth of 1.1% from the year-ago reading. ZUMZ has a significant trailing four-quarter earnings surprise, on average.



Tapestry, the leading accessories designer, presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. TPR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average. The stock has rallied 35.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s fiscal 2022 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 14.8% and 17.9%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago levels. TPR has an expected EPS growth rate of 12.3% for three-five years.



Costco, a general merchandise retailer, has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. Shares of COST have jumped 49.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s fiscal 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 7.6% and 9.5%, respectively, from the year-ago corresponding figures. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.3%, on average.

