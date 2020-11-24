Target's (TGT) Black Friday Now Deals Attract Customers

Target Corporation TGT has been making constant efforts to boost guests’ shopping experiences. In recent developments, the company continues offering additional ways to save higher via its Black Friday Now deals, which kicked off this month and are available throughout November. In fact, Black Friday Now deals enable shoppers to grab the best deals this holiday on their terms, thus avoiding the hassle of waiting for busy shopping days.



The Black Friday Now deals span across Electronics, Apparel, Beauty, Kitchen, and Floorcare, among others. The deals feature discounts on Toys, Kitchen, Floorcare and Electronics with video games and select consoles. We note that the company’s stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, so guests can avail Black Friday Now deals on its website in advance before stores open on Nov 27.



Through these Black Friday Now offers, several customers are scoring deals using Target’s safe and contactless same-day services including Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt. Encouragingly, the company made various enhancements to same-day services, hence making all Black Friday Now deals available through Drive Up and Order Pickup, and importantly more deals across its same-day delivery with Shipt. This enhances flexibility in shopping, giving guests the freedom to shop when and how they want. Through Dec 24, shoppers can make requests for adjusting the price of an article advertised as a part of the Black Friday Now deal if that product is available at a lower price at Target or the company’s website.



Additionally, the retailer’s free and easy-to-use loyalty program Target Circle recently completed a year and brings a lot more ways to increase savings for its customers this holiday season. Notably, the members of this loyalty program can access the Black Friday Now deals throughout the season and have an option to earn 1% on each purchase. About 1.5 million guests joined Target Circle during the first half of this month. Earlier, the retailer also announced plans to offer about 1 million more deals this holiday season than the prior year.





Meanwhile, the company has been deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capabilities, introduce new brands, refurbish stores and expand same-day delivery options to provide a seamless shopping experience. It has been making multiple changes to its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape. This Minneapolis, MN-based company’s shares have gained 16.7% in the past three months outperforming the industry’s 1.7% decline. Target currently displays a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

