Target's Strategy to Change Retail Forever

Big box retailers are no longer the home of big brands as Target (NYSE: TGT) moves more of its sales to "owned brands." The strategy may lead to lower prices and better margins for Target long term. Travis Hoium covers the trend in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 12, 2024. The video was published on March 13, 2024.

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2024

Travis Hoium has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify and Target. The Motley Fool recommends 3M and WK Kellogg. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.