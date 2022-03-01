Target’s steady aim is underappreciated

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Target is hitting its mark. The $106 billion U.S. retailer reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday sending its shares up 10% in morning trade. The company led by Brian Cornell is investing an extra $300 million in employee benefits https://corporate.target.com/article/2022/02/team-investments including raising its starting wage range from $15 to $24 per hour to address a tight labor market. That, along with inflationary pressures, will send operating margins “well below” the 9.8% that Target achieved in the first quarter in 2021.

Still, Target remains more profitable than rivals like Walmart and Costco. Meanwhile, over the past three years Target has also given shareholders a 48% return – twice as much as Amazon.com and over three times as much as Walmart. Despite that, Target’s enterprise value of 9 times forward EBITDA, according to Refinitiv is below both those rivals. Target is known for its cheap and chic goods but it looks like a shopping opportunity for investors too. (By Jennifer Saba)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Cerberus changes Albertsons packaging, again

Flutter’s UK wobble adds to U.S. IPO logic

Abrdn turnaround faces trickier times

Canada’s mobile merger follows U.S. lead

Swiss sanctions move is a warning to plutocrats

(Editing by John Foley and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.