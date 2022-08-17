Target’s smaller grocery aisle will take a toll

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Target boss Brian Cornell may want to stock up on food. The $80 billion U.S. retailer disclosed that profit plummeted in the second quarter as it slashed prices to offload a glut of merchandise. Rival Walmart faces a similar challenge, but it has a more robust grocery aisle that should provide an edge during inflationary times.

The bullseye-logoed chain said net earnings fell 90% in the three months to July 30 from the same span a year earlier, to $183 million. It also missed sales estimates for stores open at least 13 months. Inventory spiked 36% to $15 billion as shoppers bought less clothing and home goods. Target’s share price has fallen about 30% this year.

A notable contrast is Walmart. Like Target, it warned earlier this year that the bottom line would suffer because of product stockpiles. The Arkansas-based mega-store operator said on Tuesday, however, that its projections have improved over the last few weeks. Its gross margin, which includes the cost of goods, transportation and storage, is holding up better, too. Last quarter, it fell a little more than 1 percentage point year-over-year to about 23%; Target’s dropped to 22% from 30%.

Walmart Chief Executive Doug McMillon also noted that consumers were putting more food in their carts, including private-label brands that are often cheaper, but they’re bypassing electronics, home goods and clothing. At its U.S. flagship stores, groceries accounted for 56% of last year’s sales of more than $390 billion. Food and beverage items only represent about a fifth of Target’s top line.

With inflation stubbornly clocking in at 8.5% on an annualized basis in July, Americans are increasingly likely to be feeling the pinch for months to come. The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday that retail sales in July were flat compared to the previous month. Spending on groceries increased and weakened for apparel and general merchandise.

Around this time last year, Target’s market capitalization had quadrupled from 2017 while Walmart’s increased just 65% over the same span. That gap is now closing. Walmart’s value, including debt, is 24 times projected 2023 net income while Target’s multiple is about 18 times. Groceries should keep things financially fresher.

