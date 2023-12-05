Target's Popular $25 Holiday Meal Deal Is Back

(RTTNews) - Target Corporation (TGT) Tuesday announced that its popular holiday meal under $25 deal is back, as the retail giant seeks to provide a holiday meal without "breaking their budget this holiday season."

The $25 deal will be available through December 25 online and in-store. The meal includes ham and fixings to serve four.

For $25, customers can fill their cart with products from Target's store brand collections, including a 5-pound bag of Good & Gather russet potatoes, Good & Gather Frozen Gold & White Corn Blend, Favorite Day Demi French Bread, a 6-pound Market Pantry Hickory Smoked Spiral-Cut Bone-In Ham and Favorite Day Peppermint Sandwich Cookies.

"Our guests turn to Target during special seasonal moments for that combination of value and joy that sets us apart," said Rick Gomez, chief food and beverage officer, Target. "We saw that again over Thanksgiving, so we're building on that success by delivering even more of what they love: a delicious holiday meal for under $25. And when you add in our free curbside pickup service, and Same-Day Delivery via Shipt, we're making it easier than ever for our guests to get their shopping done so they can spend more time celebrating with loved ones."

