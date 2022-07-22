Target's (NYSE:TGT) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 10th of September to $1.08, which will be 20% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.90. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.3%.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Target's stock price has reduced by 34% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Target's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. But before making this announcement, Target's earnings quite easily covered the dividend. The business is returning a large chunk of its cash to shareholders, which means it is not being used to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 24.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 25% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NYSE:TGT Historic Dividend July 22nd 2022

Target Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $1.20 total annually to $3.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Target has impressed us by growing EPS at 21% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Our Thoughts On Target's Dividend

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. On the plus side, the dividend looks sustainable by most measures but it is let down by the lack of cash flows. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Target that investors should take into consideration. Is Target not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

