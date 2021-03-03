Target's Latest Plunge Is Another Buying Opportunity

Something strange happened with Target (NYSE: TGT) stock on Tuesday.

Shares opened in positive territory after the retailer delivered another blowout earnings report. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 (which ended Jan. 30, 2021), comparable sales jumped 20.5%, with strong growth in both stores and the digital channel. Revenue was up 21.1% to $28.3 billion, beating estimates of $27.5 billion, while adjusted earnings per share improved from $1.69 to $2.67, also topping the consensus of $2.54.

The retailer declined to give guidance, citing ongoing uncertainty around consumer spending patterns during the pandemic. This may have disappointed some investors, but the stock quickly rose to a 4% gain.

However, shares plunged after the company announced later Tuesday morning at its Investor Day conference that it would invest $4 billion annually in the business over the coming years -- a notable uptick from capital expenditures of just $2.6 billion in 2020 and $3 billion in 2019. The market panned the news, and the stock ended the day down 6.8%.

Image source: Target.

Deja vu all over again

Veteran Target investors will remember a similar announcement four years ago. Back then, Target was struggling, losing market share to more nimble retailers and getting dusted by Amazon. The company announced a plan to invest $7 billion in the business over the next three years, and the stock promptly fell 12%. Those investments would include raising starting wages, expanding its small-format concept, remodeling stores, acquiring the same-day delivery service Shipt, and adding Drive Up and Order Pickup capabilities.

Those investments laid the foundation of the company's turnaround over the last few years, and helped drive the stock up nearly 300%.

This time around, Target is coming from a position of strength. The company just capped off a year in which it added $15 billion in revenue, more than it had in the previous 11 years combined. And it grabbed $9 billion of market share, strengthening its competitive advantages against department stores like Kohl's and mall-based chains like Gap.

Investing in the business now is a smart move, as it will help the company maintain its momentum and add to those market-share gains. Management said it plans to spend $4 billion in capital expenditures annually over the next few years to support remodels, new stores, and supply-chain improvements that will add capacity and modernize its network.

After the recent surge in sales, it makes sense for Target to invest in new stores and capacity expansion to support its next stage of growth. For investors to punish the company for doing that is misguided.

Still a bargain

After the sell-off, Target stock again looks like a bargain. Shares are trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 23.1, compared to the S&P 500's valuation of nearly 40. Analysts, skeptical that the company can tack on another year of growth following last year's blowout performance, are calling for a modest decline in sales and earnings per share. It won't be easy for Target to deliver another year of growth, but the company is off to a good start . Comps will become harder from this point forward, but the company should get another tailwind if the $1.9 trillion stimulus package passes Congress, which includes $1,400 direct payments for most Americans.

Beyond that, the reopening should help Target in categories like apparel that generally underperformed during the pandemic, but comparisons with 2020 are only a distraction over the long term. The retailer looks as strong as ever. And it's well-positioned for long-term growth as it adds 30 to 40 new small-format stores a year, expands its store fulfillment capacity, and makes key growth investments in other areas.

With much of its brick-and-mortar competition in tatters coming out of the pandemic, Target is poised to capture more market share in 2021. The stock continues to look like a winner.

10 stocks we like better than Target

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Target wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Jeremy Bowman owns shares of Amazon and Target. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.