Target's holiday comparable sales rose marginally, shares tank

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Target Corp on Wednesday reported comparable sales growth of just 1.4% for the 2019 holiday season on the back of weak demand for electronics, toys and home products, sending shares in the retailer 8% lower.

"We faced challenges throughout November and December in key seasonal merchandise categories and our holiday sales did not meet our expectations," Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell said in a statement.

Last week, mall-based chains Kohl's KSS.N, J.C. Penney JCP.N and Macy's M.N said sales fell during the November-December period.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

