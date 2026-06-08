Target's Growth Story Gains Steam as Traffic Returns in Force

Target Corporation’s TGT first-quarter fiscal 2026 performance suggests that one of the most important drivers of retail growth is beginning to move in the right direction again — customer traffic. After facing softer demand trends over the past year, the retailer saw shoppers return to stores and digital channels in meaningful numbers, helping fuel broad-based sales growth across the business.



Comparable sales increased 5.6% in the first quarter, driven primarily by a 4.4% rise in traffic, a notable turnaround from the 2.4% decline recorded in the year-ago period. Management highlighted traffic as the largest contributor to growth, calling it an encouraging sign because it reflects more guests choosing Target more often.



The strength was not limited to one part of the business. Store comparable sales rose 4.7%, while digital comparable sales increased 8.9%, indicating that shoppers engaged with Target across multiple channels. Traffic gains also coincided with growth in all six core merchandise categories, reinforcing the breadth of the recovery.



Target tied the improvement to recent merchandising and experience initiatives. Management noted that categories where Target introduced new products, refreshed assortments and enhanced in-store experiences generated positive guest responses.



For now, the key takeaway from the quarter is clear. Target’s efforts are drawing shoppers back, and rising traffic is emerging as a meaningful engine behind its renewed growth momentum.

How Target Compares With Walmart and Costco’s Comp Sales

While Target is showing signs of improving category momentum, peer performance provides additional context on how consumer demand is trending across the retail landscape.



Walmart Inc. WMT posted U.S. comparable sales growth of 4.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, driven by higher customer transactions, increased unit volumes and strong e-commerce performance. Walmart continued to gain market share across income groups while benefiting from growth in advertising, marketplace sales and Walmart+ membership revenues. Walmart’s results reflected steady demand for both grocery and general merchandise offerings.



Costco Wholesale Corporation’s COST third-quarter fiscal 2026 comparable sales rose 9.8%, helped by fuel inflation and foreign exchange. Costco’s adjusted comparable sales increased 6.6%, reflecting broad-based demand, with traffic up 2.4% and adjusted ticket growth of 4.2%. Costco also posted healthy regional adjusted comps of 6.8% in the United States, 6.2% in Canada and 5.9% internationally.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Target

Target has seen its shares jump 1.2% over the past three months against the industry’s decline of 1.5%.





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From a valuation standpoint, Target's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 14.35, lower than the industry’s ratio of 31.29. However, it is trading above its 12-month median level of 13.25, suggesting that while the stock remains discounted versus the industry, part of the recent operating improvement may already be priced in.





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 3.9% and 10.3%, respectively. The consensus mark for earnings has risen 33 cents to $8.35 per share over the past 30 days.





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Target currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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