Target's Black Friday Week Deals To Start On Nov. 19

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the upcoming holiday season, Target Corp. is offering a full week of Black Friday deals starting November 19, featuring hundreds of thousands of items.

The Black Friday Week sale through November 25 features the retailer's best planned prices of the season with deep deals in every category, many of them with up to 50 percent off. More new deals will be launching Thursday through Saturday during Black Friday weekend.

Further, there will be a two-day Cyber Monday event on November 26 and 27, featuring new, exclusive deals on Target.com and the Target app.

The full lineup will be available online and in the retailer's nearly 2,000 stores, with convenient fulfillment options.

Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, with most reopening at 6 a.m. local time on Friday, November 24, while online deals will be available 24/7 on Target.com and the Target app.

Minneapolis-based Target said its top deals include up to 50 percent off tech, video games and must-have toys, and up to 40 percent off thousands of items across apparel and accessories. There will be more deals than ever across groceries and everyday essentials.

Top deals running throughout the week include up to 50 percent off for tech brands like Beats, JBL and Google, and video games including Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation and video game accessories.

There is buy one, get one 50 percent off offer on select toy brands including Fisher-Price, FAO Schwarz and Marvel; and 30 percent offer on fleece, sweaters, denim, tees and more for the family starting at $5.

The customers can get 40 percent off on matching family sleepwear, outerwear, boots and cold weather accessories starting at $5, which are available on Thursday through Saturday only.

Further, up to 45 percent off floorcare from brands like brands Shark and iRobot, and up to 40 percent off small appliances from brands like KitchenAid, Keurig, Ninja and Nespresso are also available.

Christina Hennington, chief growth officer, Target, said, "With must-have gifts and fantastic only-at-Target finds, our guests can count on Target to help create joy for their loved ones during the holiday season while maximizing their savings, and with in-store and online shopping options that are easy and convenient."

