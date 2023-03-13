Target’s Best Deals? Shoppers & Experts Reveal Standout Buys

We've all gone to Target and walked out with a few more items than we planned to buy. It's just one of those stores that feels like it always has something great to offer.

But wouldn't it be great to get the inside scoop of what is actually a great buy at Target? What do the experts say are the best items to buy at Target? GOBankingRates talked to Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback.com, and searched top reviewed items to get the truth about what the best purchases at Target are.

Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop

Price: $89.99

Gramuglia recommends this mop just in time for spring cleaning season, especially since Target is offering a deal on it. "If you're looking for a steaming mop," she said, "Target is offering the Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop for $89.99. Since Walmart is selling the same item for $109.99, Target is your best bet -- saving you $20 on this home cleaning product."

NUU Garden Pyramid Gas Heater

Price: $251.99

Not all springs are warm, so Gramuglia recommends picking up one of these outdoor heaters from Target. "The transition from winter to spring can sometimes get a little chilly," Gramuglia said. "So, if you're planning an outdoor event, consider investing in a NUU Garden Pyramid Gas Patio Heater from Target. Lowe's sells the same item for $289.99." One note: make sure you buy the heater online to get the lower price.

Ventura Bench

Price: $135

This bench makes a nice addition to your entryway, where people can sit to take off their shoes. It also can make a nice relaxing place to sit in a bedroom. Shoppers at Target rave about this comfortable bench, with every review being 5 stars.

One review reads, "Bought this as a decorative piece and it looks absolutely stunning! Also, the seating pillow is comfy to sit on! It adds a nice touch to your space and it's really easy to assemble!" Another bonus: You save $45 when you purchase it online right now.

Haverhood Dining Chairs

Price: $105

Regularly priced at $140, these chairs are comfortable and chic so they blend seamlessly with any dining set. All of the reviews are 5 stars, with one happy reviewer saying, "They took literally two minutes to put together. My 6-year-old actually put one of them together. Besides the ease of building, they are incredibly comfortable. I will be buying two more to replace our dining room table chairs. Seriously love these. Very sleek and modern looking."

InUSA Pilot Lightweight Hardside Spinner Luggage Set

Price: $126.99

Looking to travel this summer? This luggage set (sold online only) for your family has many 5-star reviews. The three bags in the set come in an array of colors and there's a 10-year warranty on the bags. One of the 5-star reviews says, "Overall GREAT luggage set!! The products hold up really well, maneuverability is great, lightweight but holds TONS of stuff inside."

DC Comics Batmobile With Batman Figure

Price: $29.99

With more than 70 reviews and all of them 5 stars, you know this toy is a crowd pleaser. The Batmobile features LED engine lights, and you can push down on the engine to activate over 15 accurate engine sounds. Batman himself comes with a cloth cape, detailed sculpting and authentic movie styling. One satisfied 5-star review says, "My 5-year-old is in love! The Batmobile is awesome: both doors open to easily put in and take out Batman. My son has NOT put it down for the last 25 minutes! I think he has a new favorite." It can be purchased only online.

Kent Megaflex Kids' Bike

Price: $229.99

Give your kids the gift of wheels with this dual suspension bike that's built tough to keep your kids safe and last a long time. One 5-star review reads, "Great price, great design, and great quality! Just great!!"

Onix Pro Team Backpack

Price: $89.99

This bag is great for sports lovers with its four zippered pockets and space for shoes or wet storage. One 5-star review reads, "This pack is designed with the player in mind as there are pockets for whatever you might need and they are easy to get to. I have even considered getting [another] one for general use." Sold online only.

Editor's note: All prices as of March 12, 2023.

