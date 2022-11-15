Target’s Best Deals Before Black Friday

This year, Target has several Black Friday deals featuring the retailer’s biggest savings of the season. According to the big-box store, these deals include weeklong Black Friday deals and the return of the popular Deal of the Day.

Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips

Find Out: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

Here’s what holiday shoppers heading to Target need to know about saving during each of these Black Friday deals.

Weeklong Black Friday Deals

Now through Thanksgiving weekend, Target shoppers can check out new weekly deals each Sunday through Weeklong Black Friday Deals. Offers for these Black Friday deals include discounts on new and popular items like toys, electronics and everyday essentials.

Shoppers can find Weeklong Black Friday Deals in-store, online at Target.com and through the Target app. All the Weeklong Black Friday Deals feature Target’s best prices for the holiday season.

At the present time, here are some of Target’s Weeklong Black Friday Deals:

20% off select strollers and travel systems

Free $20 Target gift card when you spend $100 on HyperX gaming accessories

Up to 50% off headphones and speakers

Save up to $150 on Dyson appliances

Up to 40% off on kitchen appliances and cookware

Free $5 Target gift card when you spend $25 on select skin care items

Take Our Poll: What’s the First Thing You Would Do If You Won a Big Lottery Jackpot?

Deal of the Day

Deal of the Day is back by popular demand for this year’s holiday shopping season. Shoppers can check in on Target.com and the Target app now through December 24 to see the current Deal of the Day.

Deals include deep discounts on new and must-have gifts and everyday essentials. Shoppers can pick up their deals in store and online. Keep in mind these deals last for one day online while supplies last.

Even More Holiday Savings

The holiday savings keep coming for Target shoppers!

Additional savings besides Deal of the Day and Weeklong Black Friday Deals include receiving 5% off your holiday shopping purchase using Target RedCard, additional offers through the Target Circle program and the Holiday Price Match Guarantee for early bird shoppers who can receive savings if the Target price is lowered later in the season.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Target’s Best Deals Before Black Friday

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.