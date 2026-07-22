Target's AI & Digital Investments Strengthen Retail Operations

Target Corporation TGT is advancing its digital transformation through investments in artificial intelligence (AI), advanced analytics and technology. The company is expanding the use of AI-enabled tools to support merchandising decisions, improve operational planning and enhance the shopping experience. Management views these investments as a key part of its refreshed strategy to strengthen retail execution across stores and digital channels.



AI-enabled tools are helping Target's merchandising teams make faster, more informed decisions. The company is leveraging advanced analytics to refine assortment planning, optimize merchandising execution and respond more effectively to changing consumer preferences. These capabilities are streamlining workflows and supporting the company's focus on delivering compelling assortments across its priority merchandise categories.



Technology investments are also strengthening Target's supply chain and store operations. The retailer is enhancing data connectivity across its distribution network to improve inventory visibility and product availability. During the fiscal first quarter of 2026, these efforts contributed to stronger in-stock performance despite higher-than-expected sales, while strengthening coordination across merchandising, distribution and store operations.



Target continues to expand its digital and omnichannel ecosystem, with stores serving as the foundation of its fulfillment network. In the fiscal first quarter, digitally originated comparable sales increased 8.9%, while same-day delivery grew more than 27%, driven by Target Circle 360. Digital represented 20.3% of merchandise sales, up from 19.8% a year ago and stores fulfilled 97.6% of total merchandise sales. Management also highlighted nearly 60% growth in first-quarter gross merchandise value ("GMV") at Target Plus, reflecting strong marketplace momentum and expanding revenue opportunities.



The company's technology investments are also enhancing the in-store experience. During the fiscal first quarter, several guest satisfaction metrics reached three-year highs, including wait times, product availability, store cleanliness and team interactions. As Target continues investing in AI-enabled tools, digital capabilities and operational improvements, it is building a more connected retail platform that supports efficient execution and a seamless omnichannel shopping experience.

Target’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

TGT stock has gained 30.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 2% growth.



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Target’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 reflects a lower valuation than the industry’s average of 30.81. TGT has a Value Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGT’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 10.3%, while the same for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 6.4%. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have increased by 5 cents each, respectively, over the past 60 days.



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Target currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the retail space are Dollar Tree Inc. DLTR, Ross Stores Inc. ROST and The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX.



Dollar Tree is an operator of discount variety stores offering a broad assortment of everyday consumables and discretionary merchandise. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar Tree’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 6.5% and 21.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. DLTR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.1%, on average.



Ross Stores operates as an off-price retailer of apparel and home accessories. It presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales implies growth of 17.1% and 10.1%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. ROST delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.2%.



TJX Companies is a leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions. It also has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX Companies’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales implies growth of 9.3% and 5.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. TJX delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.8%.

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Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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