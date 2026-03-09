Target's $2B Investment Drives Store Upgrades & Digital Momentum

Target Corporation TGT is stepping up investments to strengthen its physical and digital capabilities. The retailer recently announced plans to reinvest more than $2 billion into its business in 2026, reflecting a strategic push to enhance customer experience, modernize stores and accelerate technology-driven growth. Management believes these investments will help the company regain momentum and return to profitable growth, following a challenging retail environment.



A major portion of the investment will support store expansion and remodeling. Target plans to allocate $1 billion to additional capital spending, including opening more than 30 stores and completing 130 full-store remodels. These initiatives are designed to enhance the in-store experience and strengthen key traffic-driving categories, such as food and beverage, which have grown by more than $9 billion since 2019.



Technology is another key pillar of Target’s strategy. The company is investing in AI-driven personalization, digital tools and operational technology to improve the customer and employee experience. These tools help deliver more relevant offers through the Target app while enabling store teams to operate more efficiently and focus on serving guests.



Stores also remain central to Target’s omnichannel model. Nearly 97% of sales are fulfilled through stores, which act as hubs for services like Drive Up, order pickup and same-day delivery. With nearly 2,000 stores located within 10 miles of about 75% of the U.S. population, the retailer continues to leverage its store network to support both physical and digital growth.



Management expects low-single-digit sales growth in 2026, with acceleration to low to mid-single-digit growth over time, supported by technology investments, store upgrades and higher-margin revenue streams, such as Roundel and Target Plus. These initiatives are also expected to help expand the operating margin in the coming years, reinforcing Target’s long-term growth outlook.

Here’s What Latest Metrics Say About Target

The TGT stock has gained 28.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 12%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Target’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 reflects a lower valuation than the industry’s average of 33.31. TGT has a Value Score of A.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGT’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 4.9%, while the same for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 7.5%. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been upbound by 21 cents and 26 cents per share, respectively, in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Target currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely, Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK, Ross Stores Inc. ROST and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI.



Deckers is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories. It flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 8.5% and 8.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. DECK delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 36.9%.



Ross Stores operates as an off-price retailer of apparel and home accessories. It currently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales implies growth of 9.4% and 5.6%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. ROST delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.2%.



Ollie's Bargain is a leading off-price retailer of brand-name household products, and it currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. OLLI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ollie's Bargain’s current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 16.8% and 17.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.