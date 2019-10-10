Targeting infectious diseases, Vir Biotechnology raises $143 million pricing IPO at $20 low end

Vir Biotechnology, a Phase 2 biotech developing immunologic therapies for infectious diseases, raised $143 million by offering 7.1 million shares at $20, the low end of the range of $20 to $22. Vir Biotechnology plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VIR. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Cowen and Barclays acted as lead managers on the deal.

