Target: 20 Last-Minute Christmas Deals

The countdown to Christmas is on…but there’s still time to check out all the deals on Target — if you hurry. Of course, if you're like many shoppers, you’ve waited until the last minute to pick up gifts for everyone on your list. Thankfully, you can take advantage of in-store pick-up, speedy shipping options and Target Circle perks to get your gifts on time.

Order select gifts by Wednesday, 12/20 at 12 pm CST to get them by Christmas Eve. Target is currently offering savings of up to $100 off on select Apple products, up to 60% off select toys, up to 60% off select PlayStation, Nintendo, Switch, & Xbox Games, and up to 40% off kitchen and dining items.

We’ve picked out 20 of Target’s best deals still available for “the big day.”

Target's Holiday "It" List

Target has dozens more deals for everyone on your list, but don’t delay… these deals are flying out the door. Of course, if you’re like Grinch and just waited too long, you can always check out Target Gift Card deals this Holiday season. Check out “All the Deals” on dozens of gift cards for every member of the family.

