Target vs. Costco: What Their Revenue Trends Tell Investors

Key Points

Costco currently demonstrates a substantially stronger revenue position, generating total quarterly sales that consistently more than double those reported by Target.

Both companies exhibit cyclical revenue patterns over the last eight quarters, with Target showing pronounced winter holiday peaks while Costco sees its highest spikes in late summer.

Investors should monitor whether the significant revenue gap between the two companies continues to widen or if it stabilizes in upcoming quarter-over-quarter comparisons.

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Target: Managing Cyclical Revenue Trends

Target (NYSE:TGT) primarily generates its revenue by selling a diverse mix of groceries, apparel, home decor, and general merchandise through its nationwide network of physical stores and its digital storefronts.

It recently appointed a new chief global supply chain officer and raised its quarterly dividend, while reporting a 3% net income margin for the quarter ended May 2, 2026.

Costco: Steady Growth Through Membership Warehouses

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) operates global membership-based retail warehouses that offer customers bulk groceries, consumer electronics, and apparel, alongside ancillary services such as pharmacies, food courts, and gas stations.

It recently rolled out membership card entrance scanners nationwide and expanded its warehouse footprint, while posting a 13% gross margin for the quarter ended May 10, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue here refers to the total amount of money a business brings in before deducting any operational expenses. It serves as a critical starting point for investors to understand the overall size, scale, and growth trajectory of a retail business.

Quarterly Revenue for Target and Costco

Quarter (Period End) Target Revenue Costco Revenue Q3 2024 $25.5 billion (period ended Aug. 2024) $79.7 billion (period ended Sept. 2024) Q4 2024 $25.7 billion (period ended Nov. 2024) $62.2 billion (period ended Nov. 2024) Q1 2025 $30.9 billion (period ended Feb. 2025) $63.7 billion (period ended Feb. 2025) Q2 2025 $23.8 billion (period ended May 2025) $63.2 billion (period ended May 2025) Q3 2025 $25.2 billion (period ended Aug. 2025) $86.2 billion (period ended Aug. 2025) Q4 2025 $25.3 billion (period ended Nov. 2025) $67.3 billion (period ended Nov. 2025) Q1 2026 $30.5 billion (period ended Jan. 2026) $69.6 billion (period ended Feb. 2026) Q2 2026 $25.4 billion (period ended May 2026) $70.5 billion (period ended May 2026)

Data source: Company filings. Data as of June 23, 2026.

Foolish Take

Examining the revenue trends for Target and Costco reveal insightful information helpful to evaluating investments in these retail giants. Target’s sales spikes in the first quarter are because its fiscal Q1 spans the key holiday shopping season. Retailers typically see their largest sales during that time of year.

Costco experiences annual spikes in its fiscal third quarter, during the summer months, because it is a different kind of retailer from Target. It sells products in bulk, and during the summer, customers buy food for barbecues and purchase pricey items such as outdoor furniture. Consumers typically do not buy gifts in bulk during the holiday period.

Costco’s quarterly revenue is substantially higher than Target’s as a result not only of its bulk sales, but also to membership fees that Target lacks. These fees added $1.4 billion to Costco’s top line in its fiscal third quarter ended May 10.

As their revenue trends show, Target and Costco may both operate in the retail category, but their business models differ enough to make meaningful impacts on their income.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.