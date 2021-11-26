Markets
Target Unveils Top Deals Under Two-day Cyber Event

(RTTNews) - Minneapolis-based Target Corp. (TGT) said its two-day Cyber event will take place Nov. 28-29, on Target.com and the Target App. The top offers under Shop Cyber Deals include: up to 60% on videogames for Nintendo, Xbox or PlayStation; up to 50% on headphones from Bose, Beats and more; and up to 25% on TVs from LG, Samsung, Vizio and more. Apple will offer savings up to $60 on Apple Watch and AirPods.

Target also is continuing its week-long Holiday Best deals into December, available in-store and at Target.com. The company noted that it will match the price if it goes lower at Target through Dec. 24. with Holiday Price Match Guarantee.

Cara Sylvester, chief marketing and digital officer, said: "By offering incredible Cyber deals and continuing our Holiday Best offers into December, we're giving guests even more reasons to choose Target for all of their holiday needs."

