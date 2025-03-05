Target Unveils Major Growth Plan With New Products and AI Integration

Target Corporation TGT has outlined a comprehensive strategy to accelerate growth and generate more than $15 billion in revenue growth by fiscal 2030. The company's investments will prioritize enhancing product selections, optimizing shopping experiences, improving supply-chain efficiency and expanding customer rewards programs.



Target is set to broaden its range of stylish, high-quality and value-driven products. Starting in fiscal 2025, the company will refresh key categories such as gaming, sports and toys, introducing expanded selections and improving the in-store experience for gaming enthusiasts. Also, Target will offer a wider variety of youth sports equipment.



Further expanding its assortment, Target will launch a new series of Good & Gather Collabs featuring renowned chefs, beginning March 9, 2025. The company will also introduce more than 600 new food and beverage products, refresh its essentials brand and update pet supplies under Boots & Barkley. Target plans to expand its popular brand collaborations, featuring newly announced collections with Champion and Disney, along with dedicated in-store spaces for Warby Parker.



Moreover, the company's ongoing evolution in the beauty category continued in February with the introduction of more than 45 new beauty brands and 2,000 new items, with 90% priced under $20, and more newness to come in the year ahead.

TGT’s Enhanced Omnichannel Shopping Experiences

Target is making substantial investments in digital and in-store experiences to redefine omnichannel shopping. AI-driven search capabilities and personalized product recommendations will enhance customer engagement across digital and social media platforms. The company plans to increase its third-party marketplace sales from $1 billion in fiscal 2024 to more than $5 billion by fiscal 2030, adding new brands such as Peloton, Daily Harvest and Honest Baby Clothing.



Moreover, Target’s in-house media division, Roundel, which generated more than $2 billion in value last year, is set to double in size by fiscal 2030. This growth will expand vendor partnerships and improve personalized advertising, further integrating digital engagement into the shopping experience.

Target’s Store Growth and Supply-Chain Innovations

Target is dedicated to enhancing convenience through store expansion and supply-chain advancements. Over 10 years, the company plans to open more than 300 new locations, including 20 in fiscal 2025, primarily focusing on large-format stores. Many existing locations will also undergo renovations to improve the shopping experience and fulfillment operations.



To boost efficiency, Target is modernizing inventory management with AI-driven solutions that optimize stock availability and delivery speed. The company is also introducing new package delivery solutions that leverage existing supply-chain assets and its Shipt service, ensuring faster and more reliable order fulfillment.

Loyalty Programs and Same-Day Services of TGT

Following a successful relaunch in April 2024, Target plans to triple its Target Circle 360 membership over the next three years. New benefits include a collaboration with Marriott Bonvoy, offering travel-related perks. The program will continue evolving, providing members with exclusive offers and a more rewarding shopping experience.



Same-day delivery through Target Circle 360 emerged as the company’s fastest-growing shopping method in fiscal 2024. Target intends to increase awareness and accessibility of this service while enhancing Drive Up and Returns options for added convenience. By refining these services, the company aims to meet growing consumer demand for seamless and flexible shopping experiences.

Target Aims for Long-Term Success

Target remains committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, striving to deliver unique shopping experiences while maintaining value. With continued advancements in speed, reliability and digital capabilities, the company is investing in initiatives that strengthen its competitive edge and drive business growth.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have fallen 11.5% in the past three months as compared with the industry’s decline of 0.8%.

