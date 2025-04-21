Markets
Target Unveils Its First Standalone Floral Owned Brand, Good Little Garden

April 21, 2025 — 06:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Target (TGT) said it is expanding floral offerings with launch of Good Little Garden, the company's first standalone floral owned brand, starting at $6. Available now, Good Little Garden features more than a dozen options for Mother's Day, including fresh-cut tulips, roses and orchid plants. Good Little Garden includes more than 60 options across seasonal and everyday assortments of fresh, colorful blooms and plants.

Target said consumers can purchase Good Little Garden items through same-day services like Drive Up and Order Pickup. Target Circle 360 members can have Good Little Garden purchases delivered to their doorstep through same day delivery on orders over $35.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
