Target Unveils Four Weeks Of Deals Through Thanksgiving Weekend; Offers Up To $100 Off Select IPads

October 27, 2023 — 06:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced four weeks of deals leading up to Black Friday on tens of thousands of items, including many up to 50% off, available — in store, online and in the Target app. The company said, beginning Oct. 29 and running through Thanksgiving weekend, new weekly deals will be available each Sunday through Saturday.

The first week of early Black Friday deals — available Sunday, Oct. 29 through Saturday, Nov. 4 — include: up to $100 off select Apple iPads; $100 off Beats Solo3 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones; and 50% off Sony WH-XB910N EXTRA BASS Bluetooth Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones.

