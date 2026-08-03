Target Unveils First Good & Gather Cookbook With 100 Recipes

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) on Monday announced the launch of "Good & Gather: Discover Delicious Every Day," the first cookbook from its flagship food and beverage brand, Good & Gather, featuring recipes made with ingredients available at Target stores.

Developed by Target's test kitchen team, the cookbook includes 100 recipes for meals, snacks and beverages, with Good & Gather products featured throughout.

Since its launch in 2019, Good & Gather has grown to more than 2,500 products across fresh food, pantry staples, snacks and beverages, and is on pace to become a $4 billion owned brand at Target, the company said.

The cookbook includes recipes such as Steak and Potato Kabobs with Blue Cheese Yogurt Sauce, Mango and Coconut Overnight Oats, Chicken and Vegetable Soup with Potstickers, Potato Chip Butterscotch Cookies, and Pomegranate Dragon Fruit Shortcut Shrub.

"This cookbook is a natural next step for the brand, and it showcases what makes Target different in food and beverage: we're making food discovery and inspiration feel easy and approachable for busy families, with delicious, affordable recipes for any occasion," said John Conlin, senior vice president of merchandising, food and beverage, Target.

The cookbook will be available beginning August 4 in Target stores and on Target.com.

On Friday, Target shares closed nearly flat at $144.49.

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