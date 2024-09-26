News & Insights

Target Unveils Circle Week Deals

September 26, 2024 — 06:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Target (TGT) announced Target Circle Week returns Oct. 6-12, offering seven days of deals with savings of up to 50% off. Target Circle Week will feature deep discounts on thousands of items, the company noted. Also, Target's popular Deal of the Day will run Oct. 6-12, with new one-day deals exclusively for Target Circle members each day.

The deals available in stores and on Target.com beginning Sunday, Oct. 6 include: up to 30% off select LEGO sets; 30% off select luggage; and up to 50% off select kitchen items.

Target Circle also offers a paid membership, Target Circle 360, delivering convenience with benefits like unlimited same-day delivery with no delivery fees on orders over $35, free two-day shipping, extended returns and free access to Shipt's multi-retailer marketplace. Consumers who enroll in a Target Circle 360 annual membership during Circle Week will receive $50 off their next same-day delivery order of $50 or more.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
