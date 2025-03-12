News & Insights

Target Unveils Circle Week

March 12, 2025 — 06:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Target Corporation (TGT) announced Target Circle Week - March 23-29, delivering seven days of exclusive deals and up to 40% off for members of the Circle program. Target noted that Circle 360 members can enjoy 24-hour early access to select deals on March 22, ahead of Circle Week's official start on March 23. Guests who sign up for a Circle 360 membership between March 16-29 can enjoy 50% off the annual membership fee for one year.

Also, eligible Target Circle members can access Peacock Premium at no additional cost for three months. The deal is available from March 9-29.

