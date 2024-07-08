Target Unveils Back-to-School And College Offers - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Target (TGT) said it is introducing a list of 20 must-have school supplies that add up to less than $20 in total, including Mondo Llama 12-pack colored pencils, up&up liquid glue, notebooks and more. Target is also offering backpacks for just $5.

Rick Gomez, chief commercial officer, said: "With our new monthly subscription options for Target Circle 360, unbeatable deals like 20 must-have school supplies for under $20 total, a $5 backpack, and an app feature that makes shopping for school supplies easier than ever, Target's taking the stress out of the season so families can focus on the excitement of a new school year."

