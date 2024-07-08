News & Insights

Markets
TGT

Target Unveils Back-to-School And College Offers - Quick Facts

July 08, 2024 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Target (TGT) said it is introducing a list of 20 must-have school supplies that add up to less than $20 in total, including Mondo Llama 12-pack colored pencils, up&up liquid glue, notebooks and more. Target is also offering backpacks for just $5.

Rick Gomez, chief commercial officer, said: "With our new monthly subscription options for Target Circle 360, unbeatable deals like 20 must-have school supplies for under $20 total, a $5 backpack, and an app feature that makes shopping for school supplies easier than ever, Target's taking the stress out of the season so families can focus on the excitement of a new school year."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.