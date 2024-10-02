Target Unveils 2024 Bullseye's Top Toys List Ahead Of Holiday Season

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced Wednesday its 2024 Bullseye's Top Toys list, which features more than 60 must-have items with nearly half exclusive to the company, ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

The Minneapolis-based retailer will also offer thousands of toys this season with over half under $20. In addition, there will be new, weekly toy drops and promotions, with discounts of up to 50% on select items throughout the season.

These toys in the list start at $7.99 and include popular brands such as LEGO, Disney, FAO Schwarz and Star Wars, as well as items from Target's Bullseye-branded collection.

In the Bullseye's Top Toys of 2024, budget-friendly finds under $20 include 5 Surprise Mini Brands Garden; MGA's Miniverse - Make it Mini Spa - Exclusive; Girls Glamour Purse Set: Madison Ave - Exclusive; and Kinetic Sand Squish Motion Set, among others.

The company would also offer playsets that spark imagination, LEGO sets for builders, toys for collectors and action enthusiasts, playsets and electronics, as well as creative play options for kids of all ages.

The retailer also expands its Bullseye-branded toys assortment with 11 new items, with notable additions include the Jumbo Bullseye Plush at a great value for $25 and the Barbie Skipper's First Job Target Doll: Danielle.

Starting this week, the retailer will unveil limited time drops and weekly deals with savings up to 50% off, along with limited time offers on some of the most anticipated toys of the season

Starting in November, over 200 Target stores will feature a new Bullseye-themed display, making it even easier for shoppers to discover these exclusive items as soon as they walk through the door.

Shoppers can also save an extra 5% when paying with the Target Circle Card.

