Target To Unveil 200 New Wicked And Wicked: For Good Products

(RTTNews) - Target (TGT) announced an all-new collection inspired by Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good. The assortment features nearly 200 new products, with nearly half the assortment exclusive to Target and priced under $20. The collection will begin rolling out Oct. 5 in Target stores and on Target.com with additional product drops leading up to the film's release in theaters on Nov. 21.

"Last year, Target was the go-to for all things 'Wicked' and we can't wait to help Glinda and Elphaba fans everywhere celebrate the epic conclusion of this incredible story," said Jill Sando, chief merchandising officer of apparel & accessories, home and hardlines, Target.

