Markets
TGT

Target To Unveil 200 New Wicked And Wicked: For Good Products

October 02, 2025 — 06:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Target (TGT) announced an all-new collection inspired by Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good. The assortment features nearly 200 new products, with nearly half the assortment exclusive to Target and priced under $20. The collection will begin rolling out Oct. 5 in Target stores and on Target.com with additional product drops leading up to the film's release in theaters on Nov. 21.

"Last year, Target was the go-to for all things 'Wicked' and we can't wait to help Glinda and Elphaba fans everywhere celebrate the epic conclusion of this incredible story," said Jill Sando, chief merchandising officer of apparel & accessories, home and hardlines, Target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.