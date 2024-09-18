Target Unusual Options Activity For September 18

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Target (NYSE:TGT), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in TGT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Target. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 60% bullish and 30% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $56,700, and 9 calls, totaling $401,714.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $135.0 and $220.0 for Target, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Target's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Target's whale trades within a strike price range from $135.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Target Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.6 $4.45 $4.6 $150.00 $99.3K 3.6K 289 TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.1 $6.95 $7.0 $150.00 $56.7K 3.3K 119 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.6 $2.56 $2.6 $152.50 $52.1K 1.3K 352 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.86 $0.82 $0.86 $165.00 $50.3K 5.5K 599 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $16.0 $15.15 $16.0 $145.00 $48.0K 1.9K 30

About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast physical footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Target, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Target With a volume of 944,956, the price of TGT is up 0.76% at $153.12. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days. What The Experts Say On Target

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $176.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for Target, targeting a price of $160. An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Target, maintaining a target price of $190. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Roth MKM continues to hold a Neutral rating for Target, targeting a price of $157. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Target with a target price of $195. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Target, maintaining a target price of $180.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Target with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

