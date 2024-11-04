Target Unusual Options Activity For November 04

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Target (NYSE:TGT), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in TGT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Target. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 44% bullish and 55% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $35,701, and 8 calls, totaling $3,049,409.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $143.0 to $185.0 for Target during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Target's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Target's whale activity within a strike price range from $143.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Target Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.1 $4.95 $5.05 $150.00 $1.0M 4.7K 5.0K TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.15 $5.0 $5.05 $150.00 $808.0K 4.7K 1.6K TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.15 $5.0 $5.05 $150.00 $707.0K 4.7K 3.0K TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $14.75 $14.05 $14.05 $170.00 $351.2K 53 250 TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.48 $1.47 $1.48 $185.00 $51.8K 2.8K 479

About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s-a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion-and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer. Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast physical footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

Present Market Standing of Target With a trading volume of 691,535, the price of TGT is up by 0.82%, reaching $152.07. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 16 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Target

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $166.5.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $168. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

