Target Unusual Options Activity For August 27

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Target. Our analysis of options history for Target (NYSE:TGT) revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $605,443, and 14 were calls, valued at $1,290,557.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $180.0 for Target over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Target's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Target's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $180.0, over the past month.

Target Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.95 $5.85 $5.85 $170.00 $438.7K 3.7K 752 TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $20.0 $17.9 $18.46 $140.00 $216.1K 971 119 TGT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $18.75 $18.55 $18.55 $175.00 $178.0K 160 96 TGT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $9.9 $9.25 $9.81 $150.00 $113.2K 3.5K 120 TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $15.4 $15.25 $15.25 $165.00 $102.1K 50 67

About Target

Target serves as the nation's sixth-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast physical footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

In light of the recent options history for Target, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Target Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,935,324, the TGT's price is down by -0.17%, now at $158.63. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 78 days. Expert Opinions on Target

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $169.0.

An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $177. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Target, targeting a price of $188. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Target with a target price of $153. An analyst from Stifel persists with their Hold rating on Target, maintaining a target price of $147. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Hold rating on Target with a target price of $180.

