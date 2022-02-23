Target To Test Starbucks Orders And Returns In Curbside Service - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Target Corp (TGT) unveiled plans to continue enhancing its same-day pickup services in fall 2022. The retailer will begin testing the option for guests in select markets to add a Starbucks order or make a return within Target's free, contactless curbside service through the Target app.

The company also said it will expand its "backup item" functionality in even more categories to allow guests to pick up everything on their lists.

The ability to make returns and add a Starbucks order via Drive Up, along with expanded "backup item" options, add to the growing list of innovations in same-day services Target implemented last year.

Other functionalities include Adult Beverage pickup; "Shopping Partner" - a feature that allows guests to send someone else to pick up their Drive Up or Order Pickup order; "Forgot Something" - which allows guests to easily order forgotten items after a Drive Up or Order Pickup order has been placed; plus more Shipt shopping personalization.

