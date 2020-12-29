Target to Sell Its E-Commerce Beauty Subsidiary for $350 Million

Major discount retailer Target (NYSE: TGT) is preparing to sell its wholly owned beauty, cosmetics, hair care, and skincare e-commerce company Dermstore to a British buyer for $350 million in cash, The Street reports. Target acquired the online personal care retailer in 2013.

Dermstore offers a beauty product and cosmetics subscription service to its customers, and carries approximately 350 different brands in its product lineup. The move comes despite Target's $6 billion gain in market share during 2021, driven by rising same-store sales along with explosive growth in same-day delivery and digital sales. According to the company's third-quarter 2020 earnings conference call, its beauty sector came in behind decor and kitchen, but still registered "third quarter comp growth in the high teens." This gave it equal performance to food and beverage, and outpaced apparel department comps by almost double.

Image source: Getty Images.

Target's Dermstore divestiture could be related to its recent pact with Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), which will see 100 Ulta outlets opened inside existing Target locations. Ulta expects a relatively weak fourth quarter in 2020, but its strategic alliance with Target and other factors make analysts expect a strong rebound for the cosmetics and personal care company in 2021.

Dermstore's buyer, British online retailer THG Holdings (LSE: THG), was recently listed on the London Stock Exchange for the first time and is angling for a share of the American personal care and beauty market. According to CEO Matthew Moulding, gaining "capital through a listing has enabled us to accelerate our growth plans," The Street reports. THG anticipates Dermstore will add $180 million to its 2021 sales, assuming the deal receives the regulatory go-ahead in late January 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Target

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Target wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Ulta Beauty. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.